Visita Zoe Saldana albergues en Tijuana
La actriz publicó en Instagram diversas fotografías de su recorrido, acompañados por mensajes que revelan la situación de los migrantes, refugiados y quienes buscan asilo
Cd. de México.- Zoe Saldana, quien interpreta a Gamora en 'Guardianes de la Galaxia', visitó tres albergues en Tijuana, de la mano de la organización This Is about Humanity, con sede en San Diego y Los Ángeles.
La actriz publicó en Instagram diversas fotografías de su recorrido, acompañados por mensajes que revelan la situación de los migrantes, refugiados y quienes buscan asilo.
"Hoy fue un día poderoso. Pasé el día en Tijuana aprendiendo, escuchando y siendo testigo de todo lo que están pasando los migrantes, refugiados y buscadores de asilo. No crean en lo que los medios les dicen.
"Yo no vi criminales, miembros de bandas ni violadores. Vi niños, mujeres y hombres asustados, desplazados y en busca de un puerto seguro. Esto es acerca de la humanidad, Estados Unidos", señaló la intérprete.
Saldana, quien también participó en 'Avatar', posó con Uriel González Pérez, coordinador de Casa YMCA de Menores Migrantes, de quien le proporcionó información sobre los niños.
"Tijuana está cuidando ahora de 4 mil migrantes menores sin acompañante. YMCA les ofrece ayuda a estos niños. Conocí a un par de adolescentes que compartieron su dolorosa historia.
"Uno de ellos, de 15 años, fue separado de su hermano durante la caravana hacia Tijuana y aún no lo encuentra. No sabe si su hermano está vivo o a salvo", contó.
Saldana reclamó a Estados Unidos no ayudar a brindar un hogar a estas personas.
"¿Por qué no abrimos nuestras puertas, nuestros corazones y nuestro país a estos niños? Esto no es sobre política, es sobre humanidad", sentenció. Hora de publicación: 17:29 hrs.
This man is Uriel Gonzalez Perez and he is the coordinator general of Casa YMCA de Menores Migrantes (Underaged Migrants). He was absolutely generous with information we needed to know about the children who feel forced to flee violent circumstances in search for a better life. Tijuana is currently caring for over 4000 unaccompanied migrants who are minors. YMCA offers help to some of the centers harboring these children. We met a couple of adolescent boys who shared their painful stories with us. One 15 year old boy was separated from his brother during the caravan ride to Tijuana and still has not been able to track him. He doesn´t know if his brother is alive, if he´s safe. It was difficult to hold back tears. The thought of my own sons experiencing pain, fear or loss paralyzes me. These children are brave, resilient and deserving of an opportunity to live a decent life. If another country is unable to provide that for them, why can´t we? Why can´t we open our doors, our hearts and our country to these children? This isn´t about politics, it´s about humanity. Thank you Uriel for guiding us today.
