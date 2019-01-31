Visita Zoe Saldana albergues en Tijuana

Cd. de México.- Zoe Saldana, quien interpreta a Gamora en 'Guardianes de la Galaxia', visitó tres albergues en Tijuana, de la mano de la organización This Is about Humanity, con sede en San Diego y Los Ángeles.

La actriz publicó en Instagram diversas fotografías de su recorrido, acompañados por mensajes que revelan la situación de los migrantes, refugiados y quienes buscan asilo.

"Hoy fue un día poderoso. Pasé el día en Tijuana aprendiendo, escuchando y siendo testigo de todo lo que están pasando los migrantes, refugiados y buscadores de asilo. No crean en lo que los medios les dicen.

"Yo no vi criminales, miembros de bandas ni violadores. Vi niños, mujeres y hombres asustados, desplazados y en busca de un puerto seguro. Esto es acerca de la humanidad, Estados Unidos", señaló la intérprete.

Saldana, quien también participó en 'Avatar', posó con Uriel González Pérez, coordinador de Casa YMCA de Menores Migrantes, de quien le proporcionó información sobre los niños.

"Tijuana está cuidando ahora de 4 mil migrantes menores sin acompañante. YMCA les ofrece ayuda a estos niños. Conocí a un par de adolescentes que compartieron su dolorosa historia.

"Uno de ellos, de 15 años, fue separado de su hermano durante la caravana hacia Tijuana y aún no lo encuentra. No sabe si su hermano está vivo o a salvo", contó.

Saldana reclamó a Estados Unidos no ayudar a brindar un hogar a estas personas.

"¿Por qué no abrimos nuestras puertas, nuestros corazones y nuestro país a estos niños? Esto no es sobre política, es sobre humanidad", sentenció.




