Se une Gal Gadot a protesta contra violencia a mujeres

View this post on Instagram

???? ??? ????? ?? ?????? ?????? ?????? ??? ?????? ????. ????? ??? ???? ???, ?????, ??? ?????? ??????? ??? ????? ??? ???? ??? ??? ????, ??, ??? ?? ???. ??? ????? ????? ???? ???? ????? ????? ?? ?????? ??????? ???. ?? ???! ??? ???? ??????? ?? ?????. ?? ????? ??????!!! ???? ????? ????? ??????? ????? ????? ??? ????. ???? ????. ???? ?? ???? ??????? ???? ?? ???? ??????? ????? ??? ????? ?? ?????. ??? ??????.????? ??????!!?? ??! Today I stand in solidarity with my sisters in Israel who are protesting domestic violence against women. The protest today is in Israel, BUT the struggle is global. Domestic violence doesn´t discriminate against gender, race, religion, background, or age. I call on all people to take a stand against the violence. Enough is enough. No more. It HAS to stop. Let's stand together, men and women, united for a better future. And for you out there, who is suffering, please seek help or refuge, and know that I am here standing for you.