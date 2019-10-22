Se llevan Nacionales el primero de la Serie Mundial
Vencen 5-4 de visita a los Astros de Houston, en el Juego 1 del Clásico de Otoño
Los Nacionales de Washington se llevan el juego 1 de la Serie Mundial al derrotar de visita 5-4 a los Astros de Houston.
SEGUIMIENTO:
?? #SerieMundial | Juego 1
?? ¡#Nationals se llevan el primero!#TakeItBack 4-5 #STAYINTHEFIGHT
*Seguimiento:
?? https://t.co/UOmEzJ5MBO pic.twitter.com/DI5ktN6gEy
?? #SerieMundial | Juego 1
?? #SerieMundial | Juego 1
?? ¡Le dan la vuelta los #Nationals!#TakeItBack 2-5 #STAYINTHEFIGHT
?? Alta 6t. Entrada
*Seguimiento:
?? https://t.co/UOmEzJ5MBO pic.twitter.com/yMP7JXuoQk
?? #SerieMundial | Juego 1
?? #SerieMundial | Juego 1
?? ¡Alcanzan los #Nationals!#TakeItBack 2-2 #STAYINTHEFIGHT
?? Alta 4ta. Entrada
*Seguimiento:
?? https://t.co/UOmEzJ5MBO pic.twitter.com/vbVxuXc0yx
?? #SerieMundial | Juego 1
?? #SerieMundial | Juego 1
?? ¡Se mueve la pizarra!#TakeItBack 2-0 #STAYINTHEFIGHT
?? Baja 1ra. Entrada
*Seguimiento:
?? https://t.co/UOmEzJ5MBO pic.twitter.com/xhv3kfMiNo
?? #SerieMundial | Juego 1
BRING. US. YOUR. TACO. EMOJIS.@treavturner // #STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/Af521KRv51
BRING. US. YOUR. TACO. EMOJIS.@treavturner // #STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/Af521KRv51— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 23, 2019
?? #SerieMundial | Juego 1
?? ¡Arranca el Clásico de Otoño!#TakeItBack 0-0 #STAYINTHEFIGHT
*Seguimiento:
?? https://t.co/UOmEzJ5MBO pic.twitter.com/U1zTdyeYWP
?? #SerieMundial | Juego 1
Houston, ¿están listos para el Juego 1 de la #SerieMundial?
?? PLAY BALL ??
??: https://t.co/xDPYLoiUqP#LosAstros | #Retomemos pic.twitter.com/n6dJgQ31D9
Houston, ¿están listos para el Juego 1 de la #SerieMundial?
DEJA TU COMENTARIO