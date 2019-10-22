Deportes

Se llevan Nacionales el primero de la Serie Mundial

Vencen 5-4 de visita a los Astros de Houston, en el Juego 1 del Clásico de Otoño

  • Por: El Mañana Staff
  • 22 / Octubre / 2019 - 05:36 p.m.
Los Nacionales de Washington se llevan el juego 1 de la Serie Mundial al derrotar de visita 5-4 a los Astros de Houston.


