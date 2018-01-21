Sam Rockwell gana el 'SAG' a mejor actor de reparto

Los Ángeles, California.- Sam Rockwell ganó hoy el premio al mejor actor de reparto en cine por su trabajo en “Three billboards outside Ebbign Missouri” durante la 24 entrega anual de premios SAG que se realiza en el auditorio Shrine de Los Ángeles.



Rockwell derrotó a Steve Carell por “Battle of the sexes”, Willem Dafoe por “The florida project”, Woody Harrelson por “Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri” y Richard Jenkins por “The shape of water”.

A su vez, Alexander Skarsgard ganó el premio al mejor actor en cinta para televisión o serie por su trabajo en “Big little lies”, al imponerse sobre Benedict Cumberbatch por “Sherlock Holmes: The lying detective”, Jeff Daniels por “Godless”, Robert de Niro por “The wizard of lies” y Geoffrey Rush por “Genius”.