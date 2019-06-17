Revela Dave Mustaine que tiene cáncer de garganta

Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.

Dave Mustaine, vocalista y líder de Megadeth, reveló que le fue diagnosticado cáncer de garganta.



A través de una publicación en Instagram, el músico declaró que aunque le tiene respeto a la enfermedad, sabe que es algo que debe de enfrentar con valentía.



"Ya he enfrentado obstáculos. Estoy trabajando de cerca con mis médicos y tenemos un plan de acción que tiene un 90 por ciento de probabilidades de éxito", escribió.



El también ex integrante de Metallica dijo que su tratamiento ya comenzó.



Mustaine no mencionó si los conciertos que tiene programados con Megadeth serán reprogramados o cancelados.