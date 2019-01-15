Escena

Presume foto con Idris Elba

EN INSTAGRAM. Jason Statham, Idris Elba y Dwayne Johnson.

Ciudad de México

Dwayne Johnson compartió una fotografía en Instagram con sus compañeros de reparto Jason Statham e Idris Elba.

"El sabor exclusivo del mayor enfrentamiento que haya visto el verano. The Outlaw Lawman, HOBBS. El espía internacional, SHAW. El chico malo más malo que la franquicia Fast & Furious ha tenido, BRIXTON. O nos vamos a llevar bien, o nos lo llevamos. Fuuuck adelante, ponerme en marcha es mucho más divertido. En una nota de negocios, esta película ha sido divertida de producir, y nuestra audiencia tendrá una explosión absoluta este verano", escribió el intérprete.

Idris Elba se suma al spin-off de la franquicia Rápidos y Furiosos, en la que encarnará al villano Brixton.

La cinta Hobbs y Shaw se estrena el 2 de agosto de este año.



