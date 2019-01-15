Presume foto con Idris Elba
Ciudad de México
Dwayne Johnson compartió una fotografía en Instagram con sus compañeros de reparto Jason Statham e Idris Elba.
"El sabor exclusivo del mayor enfrentamiento que haya visto el verano. The Outlaw Lawman, HOBBS. El espía internacional, SHAW. El chico malo más malo que la franquicia Fast & Furious ha tenido, BRIXTON. O nos vamos a llevar bien, o nos lo llevamos. Fuuuck adelante, ponerme en marcha es mucho más divertido. En una nota de negocios, esta película ha sido divertida de producir, y nuestra audiencia tendrá una explosión absoluta este verano", escribió el intérprete.
Idris Elba se suma al spin-off de la franquicia Rápidos y Furiosos, en la que encarnará al villano Brixton.
La cinta Hobbs y Shaw se estrena el 2 de agosto de este año.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Day 1 on "Hobbs & Shaw" movie. Getting the instructions from an old pal and the Director of our film @davidmleitch. Massive respect to you Dave for the incredible vision and scope you have planned for this movie. There are big things to come! The other big thing to come will be arriving imminently, that´s if he can peel himself away from his stack of pancakes. My partner in crime on this one, the colossal and world wide loved and respected @therock Just warming things up for you brother! See you on British soil soon. #HobbsAndShaw @universalpictures
