Operarán a Garrix por lesión en tobillo
Garrix se lesionó el pasado 25 de mayo durante un concierto en Las Vegas
Cd. de México.
Martin Garrix cancelará sus shows programados para al menos cuatro semanas, por una lesión en el tobillo que lo obligará a someterse a cirugía.
A través de su cuenta oficial de Instagram, se anunció que, aunque tuvo reposo, exámenes médicos arrojaron que debe operarse.
"Todos los ligamentos del tobillo están desgarrados y se necesita cirugía para prevenir un daño permanente. Garrix se ve obligado a seguir los consejos del especialista y cancelar todos sus espectáculos durante al menos las próximas cuatro semanas", se lee en el comunicado.
El DJ se lesionó el pasado 25 de mayo durante un concierto en Las Vegas.
''Estoy devastado por tener que cancelar shows. Me siento vivo cuando estoy en el escenario, nunca quiero decepcionar a mis fans.
"Desafortunadamente, esto está fuera de mi control y necesitaré descanso para recuperarme completamente. Espero regresar para actuar para ustedes muy pronto", escribió el músico en Instagram, mensaje que acompañó con una fotografía en la que se puede ver su pie lesionado.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Press Statement: Martin Garrix forced to cancel all shows coming weeks It is with deepest regrets that Martin Garrix has to announce that he is forced to cancel all his shows the coming weeks due to a serious ankle injury suffered during his show in Las Vegas on May 25th. Even though feeling positive after some days of rest, further examinations have determined that all his ankle ligaments are torn and surgery is needed to prevent permanent damage to his ankle. Therefore Garrix is forced to follow the specialist´s advice and cancel all his shows for at least the upcoming four weeks. Garrix: ´´I´m devastated that I have to cancel these shows since nothing makes me happier than performing for you guys. I feel most alive when I'm on stage, seeing you guys smile. I was really looking forward to it and I never want to disappoint my fans. Unfortunately this is out of my control and I will need a surgery and enough rest to fully recover. If I won´t get surgery now I might permanently damage my ankle, which could mean I won´t be able to perform at all anymore. I want to thank everyone for their continuous support and I hope to be able to get back on stage to perform for you guys again really soon.´´
DEJA TU COMENTARIO