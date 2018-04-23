Nace tercera hija de Dwayne Johnson
Cd. de México.- Dwayne Johnson dio este lunes la bienvenida a su tercer hija, la segunda que tiene con Lauren Hashian y a quien llamaron Tiana Gia Johnson, informó Yahoo Entertainment.
El actor, de 45 años, anunció el nacimiento a través de Instagram, donde compartió una fotografía donde sostiene en su torso a su bebé recién nacida.
"Piel con piel. Nuestro mana. Bendecido y orgulloso de traer otra niña fuerte a este mundo. Tiana Gia Johnson llegó a este mundo como un poder de la naturaleza y mamá Lauren Hashian tuvo un labor de parto y dio a luz como una verdadera estrella de rock", escribió Johnson junto a la imagen.
El protagonista de Rampage: Devastación, tiene a otras dos hijas, Jasmine, de 2 años, a quien tuvo con Hashian y Simone Alexandra, de 16, fruto de su matrimonio con Dany Garcia.
La fotografía cuenta ya con 4 millones 600 mil 'Me gusta' en la red social.
Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia´s delivery, it´s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it´s critical to be by your lady´s head when she´s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I´ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol´ world, but being your dad will always be the one I´m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you´re gonna love rollin´ in daddy´s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson?? #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE
