Muere cantante de country

Ciudad de México.



El cantante y compositor de música country, Earl Thomas Conley, quien colocó 18 temas en la primera posición de las listas de Billboard, falleció ayer a los 77 años.

Nacido el 17 de octubre de 1971 en Ohio, entre sus éxitos se encuentran: "Fire and Smoke", "Your love´s on the line", "Holding her and loving you", "What I'd say", "Once in a blue moon" "I can´t win for losin´ lou", "Somewhere between right and wrong", "Angel in disguise", "Nobody falls like a fool", "What she is (Is a woman in love)", "Loveout loud", That was a close one", "Right from the start", "I have loved you girl", "Don´t make it easy for me", "Chance of lovin´ you", "Heavenly bodies", "Silent treatment", entre otros.



