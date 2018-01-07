Lista de ganadores de Globos de Oro 2018

Escena

El mexicano Guillermo del Toro se llevó el galardón como mejor Director por su película "The Shape of Water"

  • Por: El Mañana / Staff
  • 07 / Enero / 2018 - 10:30 p.m.
Foto: AP.

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- Ellos han triunfado en la gala 75 de los premios Globos de Oro:

CINE:
Mejor película de drama: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Mejor película musical o de comedia: ''Lady Bird"
Mejor director: Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"
Mejor actriz, drama: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Mejor actor, drama: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"
Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"
Mejor actor, musical o comedia: James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"
Mejor actriz de reparto: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"
Mejor actor de reparto: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Mejor película en lengua extranjera: "In the Fade" (Alemania/Francia)
Mejor cinta animada: ''Coco"
Mejor guión: Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Mejor música original: Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water"
Mejor canción original: "This Is Me", The Greatest Showman

TELEVISIÓN:

Mejor serie de drama: ''The Handmaid's Tale"
Mejor actriz, serie de drama: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid’s Tale"
Mejor actor, serie de drama: Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Mejor serie de comedia o musical: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical: Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"
Mejor miniserie o película hecha para TV: "Big Little Lies"
Mejor actriz, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Nicole Kidman,"Big Little Lies"
Mejor actor, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"
Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"
Mejor actor de reparto, serie, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Alexander Skarsgård, "Big Little lies"

PREMIOS:

ALFOMBRA ROJA:

