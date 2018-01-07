Lista de ganadores de Globos de Oro 2018

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- Ellos han triunfado en la gala 75 de los premios Globos de Oro:



CINE:

Mejor película de drama: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Mejor película musical o de comedia: ''Lady Bird"

Mejor director: Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Mejor actriz, drama: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Mejor actor, drama: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Mejor actor, musical o comedia: James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

Mejor actriz de reparto: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Mejor actor de reparto: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Mejor película en lengua extranjera: "In the Fade" (Alemania/Francia)

Mejor cinta animada: ''Coco"

Mejor guión: Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Mejor música original: Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water"

Mejor canción original: "This Is Me", The Greatest Showman



TELEVISIÓN:



Mejor serie de drama: ''The Handmaid's Tale"

Mejor actriz, serie de drama: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid’s Tale"

Mejor actor, serie de drama: Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Mejor serie de comedia o musical: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical: Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"

Mejor miniserie o película hecha para TV: "Big Little Lies"

Mejor actriz, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Nicole Kidman,"Big Little Lies"

Mejor actor, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"

Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

Mejor actor de reparto, serie, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Alexander Skarsgård, "Big Little lies"



PREMIOS:

