Lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro

—Mejor película de drama: "The Father", "Mank", "Nomadland", "The Trial of the Chicago 7", "Promising Young Woman".

Noticia Relacionada Tokio y COI presentan primer manual para los Juegos de Tokio

—Mejor película musical o de comedia: "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm", "Hamilton", "Music", "Palm Springs", "The Prom".

—Mejor director: Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"; Regina King, "One Night in Miami"; David Fincher, "Mank"; Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"; Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman".

—Mejor actriz, drama: Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"; Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey´s Black Bottom"; Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"; Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"; Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday".

—Mejor actor, drama: Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"; Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey´s Black Bottom"; Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"; Gary Oldman, "Mank"; Tahar Rahim, "The Mauritanian".

—Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"; Michelle Pfeiffer, "French Exit"; Anya Taylor-Joy, "Emma"; Kate Hudson, "Music"; Rosamund Pike, "I Care A Lot".

—Mejor actor, musical o comedia: Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"; James Corden, "The Prom"; Andy Samberg, "Palm Springs"; Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"; Dev Patel, "The Personal History of David Copperfield".

—Mejor actriz de reparto: Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"; Olivia Colman, "The Father"; Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"; Helena Zengel, "News of the World"; Jodie Foster, "The Mauritanian".

—Mejor actor de reparto: Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"; Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"; Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"; Bill Murray, "On the Rocks"; Jared Leto, "The Little Things".

—Mejor película en lengua extranjera: "Another Round", "La Llorona", "The Life Ahead", "Minari", "Two of Us".

—Mejor cinta animada: "Onward", "The Croods: A New Age", "Over the Moon", "Soul", "Wolfwalkers".

—Mejor guion: Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"; Jack Fincher, "Mank"; Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"; Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, "The Father"; Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland".

—Mejor música original: Alexandre Desplat, "The Midnight Sky"; Ludwig Goransson, "Tenet"; James Newton Howard, "News of the World"; Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, "Mank"; Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, "Soul".

—Mejor canción original: "Fight for You", "Judas and the Black Messiah"; "Hear My Voice", "The Trial of the Chicago 7"; "Io Sí", "The Life Ahead"; "Speak Now", ""One Night In Miami"; "Tigress & Tweed", "The United States vs. Billie Holiday".

TELEVISION

—Mejor serie de drama: "The Crown", "Lovecraft Country", "The Mandalorian", "Ozark", "Ratched".

—Mejor actriz, serie de drama: Olivia Colman, "The Crown"; Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"; Emma Corrin, "The Crown"; Laura Linney, "Ozark"; Sarah Paulson, "Ratched".

—Mejor actor, serie de drama: Jason Bateman, "Ozark"; Josh O´Connor, "The Crown"; Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"; Al Pacino, "Hunters"; Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason".

—Mejor serie de comedia o musical: "Schitt´s Creek", "Ted Lasso", "The Great", "The Flight Attendant", "Emily in Paris".

—Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical: Lily Collins, "Emily in Paris"; Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"; Elle Fanning, "The Great"; Jane Levy, "Zoey´s Extraordinary Playlist"; Catherine O´Hara, "Schitt´s Creek".

—Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical: Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"; Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"; Eugene Levy, "Schitt´s Creek"; Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"; Ramy Youssef, "Ramy".

—Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV: "Normal People", "The Queen´s Gambit", "Small Acts", "The Undoing", "Unorthodox".

—Mejor actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"; Daisy Edgar-Jones, "Normal People"; Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"; Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"; Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen´s Gambit".

—Mejor actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Bryan Cranston, "Your Honor"; Jeff Daniels, "The Comey Rule"; Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"; Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird"; Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True".

—Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"; Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"; Annie Murphy, "Schitt´s Creek"; Julia Garner, "Ozark"; Cynthia Nixon, "Ratched".

—Mejor actor de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: John Boyega, "Small Axe"; Brendan Gleeson, "The Comey Rule"; Dan Levy, "Schitt´s Creek"; Jim Parsons, "Hollywood," Donald Sutherland, "The Undoing".

Anunciados previamente:

—Premio Cecil B. DeMille: Jane Fonda.

—Premio Carol Burnett: Norman Lear.