Katy Perry dedica mensaje a Cob-Baehler
La cantante invitó a sus fans y amigos a realizar una donación a una de las organizaciones benéfica favoritas de Angelica
La cantante Katy Perry rindió tributo a su amiga Angelica Cob-Baehler, quien falleció la semana pasada a los 47 años tras una larga batalla contra el cáncer, con un emotivo mensaje y una fotografía que publicó en sus redes sociales.
La artista destacó la fortaleza de Cob-Baehler, quien la apoyó de manera incondicional en los inicios de su carrera y en los momentos que la necesito cuando alcanzó la fama.
"Hace seis días, una de mis amigas más cercanas y una de mis grandes defensoras, Angelica Cob-Baehler, dejó este mundo. Era una de las mujeres más fuertes que he conocido nunca; luchó contra el cáncer como el mismísimo Rocky, soportó la quimioterapia, la inmunoterapia, una traqueotomía, sondas de alimentación durante meses y ensayos clínicos", indicó en su cuenta de Instagram
Recordó que aunque la vio pasar por muchos estados de ánimo durante los últimos meses, nunca perdió su buen humor, actitud positiva y el amor que sentía hacia su familia.
La intérprete de "I Kissed a Girl" y "Hot'n Cold" invitó a todos sus fans y sus amigos en común a realizar una donación a una de las organizaciones benéfica favoritas de Angelica.
"Puede que se haya marchado, pero nunca la olvidaremos. Descansa, mi ángel, y no te preocupes, nosotros cuidaremos de Chapman y las niñas", concluyó.
Six days ago, one of my biggest champions and realest friends, Angelica Cob-Baehler moved on from this place. She was one of the strongest women I have ever known - fighting her cancer like friggin´ Rocky, enduring chemo, immunotherapy, a tracheotomy, feeding tubes for months on end, and experimental cancer treatment trials. I watched her go through many stages for over a year, but a few things remained constant: her sarcastic/wicked sense of humor, her positive outlook, and the incredible love she had for her family. We had a lot of wins together for over 10 years, and I am incredibly grateful she was a born fighter/no shit-taker because she practically willed me into existence as a young artist when she "stole my files" from limbo at Columbia Records and brought them to life at Capitol Records. She was like a big sister to me, showing me the ropes and always having my back. She never became a yes-person and was quick to check me when I needed checking - that was family. I have procrastinated posting this because it makes it feel a little too final, but I don´t believe people ever really die - she just had to leave that body behind. Out of body, and full of spirit now. Sadly, she also left behind two amazing young girls, and an incredible husband who was the definition of ROCK through this whole process. As for me, I´ll never let them forget that Angelica embodied the angel in her name, was a woman of incredible integrity and character, a massive giver, and a DOPE human being. I know today is #GivingTuesday, and if you have been a longtime KatyCat and a friend of mine or Geli´s, let´s honor her by donating to her favorite charity, Generosity.org by clicking the link in bio. She may be gone from this place, but she will never be forgotten. Rest in power, my angel, and don´t worry, we got Chapman and the girls. #RIPGeli
