Jennifer Lopez, de luto por la muerte de su tía

Cd. de México.

La cantante publicó un video en el que su familiar baila y sonríe, tal como, dijo, siempre la recordará.

"Ella me enseñó lo que era ser una mujer trabajadora. Ella, como las otras mujeres con las que tuve la suerte de ser criada. Me enseñó a ser independiente y no tenerle miedo a la vida. Estoy agradecida por todo lo que ella hizo por mí", se lee en el mensaje de la cantante.

"La recordaré, como en el video, riéndose con sus hermanas y su familia en cada Navidad. Te amo Titi".

El mensaje tuvo más de 400 mil Me Gusta en Instagram.