Encabeza "The Crown" nominaciones a Critics Choice Awards

Cd. de México, México.- Los Critics Choice Awards dieron a conocer este lunes el listado producciones televisivas nominadas en su edición 26, y gracias a programas como The Crown y Ozark, Netflix sumó 26 nominaciones.



Ambas producciones lograron seis nominaciones cada una, y compiten en categorías como Mejor Drama, reportó el medio especializado Deadline.

Las estrellas de The Crown Josh O'Connor, Olivia Colman y Emma Corrin aspiran a Mejor Actor y Actriz en una Serie Dramática. Tobias Menzies y Gillian Anderson también recibieron reconocimiento por sus roles secundarios.

Jason Bateman y Laura Linney, de Ozark, contienden a Mejor Actor y Actriz en una Serie Dramática, respectivamente. Mientras que Tom Pelphrey, Julia Garner y Janet McTeer están nominados por sus papeles secundarios.

"Estamos muy emocionados de celebrar el increíble trabajo que se lanzó durante esta temporada extendida", dijo el director ejecutivo de Critics Choice Association, Joey Berlin.

"En un año en el que la necesidad de entretenimiento era innegable, la industria se unió para ofrecer hermosas series que nos deleitaron, educaron, desafiaron y, lo más importante, nos unieron a todos".

HBO y HBO Max obtuvieron 24 nominaciones en total, muy cerca de Netflix. La serie de ciencia ficción Lovecraft Country, de Misha Green, tuvo cinco nominaciones, al igual que Mrs. America (FX), What We Do in the Shadows y Schitt's Creek.

La vigésimo sexta edición de los Critics Choice Awards será producida por Bob Bain Productions y Berlin Entertainment.

Los nominados a las películas y el formato de la ceremonia se darán a conocer el 7 de febrero. Los ganadores serán anunciados el 7 de marzo y Taye Diggs regresará como anfitrión por tercera vez.

Lista de nominados

MEJOR DRAMA

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney +)

Ozark (Netflix)

Perry Mason (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Jason Bateman - Ozark (Netflix)

Sterling K.Brown - This Is Us (NBC)

Jonathan Majors - Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Josh O'Connor - The Crown (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul (AMC) )

Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason (HBO)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Christine Baranski - The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman - The Crown (Netflix)

Emma Corrin - The Crown (Netflix)

Claire Danes - Homeland (Showtime)

Laura Linney - Ozark (Netflix)

Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country (HBO)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE DRAMA

Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul (AMC)

Justin Hartley - This Is Us (NBC)

John Lithgow - Perry Mason (HBO)

Tobias Menzies - The Crown (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey - Ozark (Netflix)

Michael K . Williams - Lovecraft Country (HBO)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE DRAMA

Gillian Anderson - The Crown (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo - The Outsider (HBO)

Julia Garner - Ozark (Netflix)

Janet McTeer - Ozark (Netflix)

Wunmi Mosaku - Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul (AMC)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

Better Things (FX)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Mom (CBS)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ramy (Hulu)

Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Hank Azaria - Brockmire (IFC)

Matt Berry - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Nicholas Hoult - El gran (Hulu)

Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)

Ramy Youssef - Ramy (Hulu)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Pamela Adlon - Better Things (FX)

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me (Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Natasia Demetriou - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Issa Rae - Insecure (HBO)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

William Fichtner - Mom (CBS)

Harvey Guillén - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Alex Newell - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Mark Proksch - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Andrew Rannells - Black Monday (Showtime)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Lecy Goranson - The Conners (ABC)

Rita Moreno - One Day at a Time (Pop)

Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Ashley Park - Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Jaime Pressly - Mom (CBS)

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mrs. America (FX)

Normal People (Hulu)

The Plot Against America (HBO)

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

The Undoing (HBO)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

MEJOR PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Bad Education (HBO)

Between the World and Me (HBO)

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)

Hamilton (Disney +)

Sylvie's Love (Amazon Studios)

What the Constitution Means to Me (Amazon Studios)

MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

John Boyega - Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

Hugh Grant - The Undoing (HBO)

Paul Mescal - Normal People (Hulu)

Chris Rock - Fargo (FX)

Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much is True (HBO)

Morgan Spector - The Plot Against America (HBO)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America (FX)

Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You (HBO)

Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People (Hulu)

Shira Haas - Unorthodox (Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

Tessa Thompson - Sylvie's Love (Amazon Studios)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Daveed Diggs - The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Joshua Caleb Johnson - The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Dylan McDermott - Hollywood (Netflix)

Donald Sutherland - The Undoing (HBO)

Glynn Turman - Fargo (FX)

John Turturro - The Plot Against America (HBO)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Uzo Aduba - Mrs. America (FX)

Betsy Brandt - Soulmates (AMC)

Marielle Heller - The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

Margo Martindale - Mrs. America (FX)

Winona Ryder - The Plot Against America (HBO)

Tracey Ullman - Mrs. America (FX)

MEJOR SERIE CORTA

The Andy Cohen Diaries (Quibi)

Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexle (AMC / Youtube)

Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)

Nikki Fre$h (Quibi)

Reno 911! (Quibi)

Tooning Out the News (CBS All Access)

-RS]]