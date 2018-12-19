Destapa a Eiza
Dwayne "La Roca" Johnson compartió una foto de él con la actriz mexicana Eiza González.
"Problemas en el set de HOBBS & SHAW con @eizagonzalez mientras ella da vida a su personaje "Madam M". Y por 'le da vida a su personaje', quiero decir, ella caminó en el set y abofeteó a la mierda de @jasonstatham", bromeó el actor.
Con este mensaje, el artista dio a conocer el papel que interpretará González.
What you said D. What you said... Sorry @jasonstatham ?? Viva México !!???? #Repost @therock ··· T.R.O.U.B.L.E. On set of HOBBS & SHAW with @eizagonzalez as she brings her character "Madam M" to life. And by "brings her character to life" I mean she walked on set and slapped the shit outta @jasonstatham. Kidding. But I´d pay handsomely with my cheat meal cookies to see that slap. Been very cool to create new characters that audiences are gonna love as we strategically build out our FAST & FURIOUS UNIVERSE. Welcome "Madam M" to our franchise. We´ve been waiting for you and your squad of bad ass female force multipliers. #HobbsAndShaw #LethalFemales SUMMER 2019
