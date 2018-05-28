Corona Capital 2018 da a conocer su lista de participantes

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.

Luego de confirmarse que la cantante neozelandesa Lorde estará en el Corona Capital 2018, también se dio a conocer que Robbie Williams y New Order formarán parte del festival.

A través de un video se dio a conocer a los integrantes del encuentro musical que tendrá lugar el 17 y 18 de noviembre de 2018 en el Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Nine Inch Nails, MGMT, The Chemical Brothers e Imagine Dragons también participarán en el Corona.

Lista de quienes tocarán en el Corona Capital 18:



Arizona

Jai Wolf

Superorganisim

Clairo

Mercury rev

K. Flay

Pond

Friendly Fires

Petit Biscuit

The Neighbourhood

Jenny Lewis

Borns

Panic! At the disco

Manic Street Preachers

Bastille

The Kooks

Chvrches

Death cab for cutie

The war on Drugs

MGMT

New Order

Khalid

Odesza

The Chemical Brothers

Nine Inch Nails

Imagine Dragons

Robbie Williams.