Corona Capital 2018 da a conocer su lista de participantes
Robbie Williams y New Order formarán parte del festival.
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.
Luego de confirmarse que la cantante neozelandesa Lorde estará en el Corona Capital 2018, también se dio a conocer que Robbie Williams y New Order formarán parte del festival.
A través de un video se dio a conocer a los integrantes del encuentro musical que tendrá lugar el 17 y 18 de noviembre de 2018 en el Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.
Nine Inch Nails, MGMT, The Chemical Brothers e Imagine Dragons también participarán en el Corona.
Lista de quienes tocarán en el Corona Capital 18:
Arizona
Jai Wolf
Superorganisim
Clairo
Mercury rev
K. Flay
Pond
Friendly Fires
Petit Biscuit
The Neighbourhood
Jenny Lewis
Borns
Panic! At the disco
Manic Street Preachers
Bastille
The Kooks
Chvrches
Death cab for cutie
The war on Drugs
MGMT
New Order
Khalid
Odesza
The Chemical Brothers
Nine Inch Nails
Imagine Dragons
Robbie Williams.
