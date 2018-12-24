Concluye rodaje
Gal Gadot anuncia en Instagram final de filmación de ´Mujer Maravilla´
Ciudad de México
Gal Gadot compartió a través de su cuenta de Instagram que el rodaje de Mujer Maravilla 1984 terminó.
En la publicación agradeció al equipo de producción del filme y compartió algunas experiencias que vivió durante la filmación.
"¡Lo hicimos de nuevo! Como el rodaje de la primer cinta de Mujer Maravilla, fue sorprendente, pero esta vez fue única y especial", escribió.
"Grabamos en 4 locaciones muy distintas en 3 países diferentes, y estoy muuuy orgullosa de los más de mil integrantes del crew que vinieron al set todos los días, a dar lo mejor para nuestra película".
Gadot también mencionó que se sintió muy orgullosa de haber trabajado junto a Patty Jenkins, directora de la cinta.
We did it. Again!! And as much as the first time shooting Wonder Woman was amazing, this time was even more unique and special.. We shot in 4 very different locations in 3 countries, and I'm so soooo proud of the almost 1000 crew members who came to set every day, giving everything they have into our movie. Couldn't ask for better partners on this.. I'm so lucky to have the one and only Patty Jenkins, as my director. She always has our backs, she gives us the wings to dare, and everyday she helped us find the most creative version of ourselves .. I am so grateful to call her my friend. And to our AMAZINGly talented cast who made every day enjoyable and fun, thank you! Honestly.. Words cannot describe this experience.. This journey was so demanding and challenging but we all came and did our very best every take, every day, putting our all out there and I´m so proud... Thank you universe for this opportunity. I love this character. And thank you to all of you for being the best fans in the world. It was you that made me push myself every day. I'm so happy and excited, can't wait to share it with you in 2020! ?? Gal
