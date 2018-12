🎬 Recuerdan a Carrie Fisher a dos años de su partida

View this post on Instagram

?????®? ????????????It has been two years since my Momby´s death and I still don´t know what the "right" thing to do on a death anniversary is (I´m sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones). So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together - sing. This is the piano her father gave her and this was one of her favorite songs. And as the song says, we must "keep on moving". I´ve found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I´m passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile. I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to "keep on moving". As my Momby once said, "take your broken heart and turn it into art" - whatever that art may be for you. ??