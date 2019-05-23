🎵 Lanzará Ed Sheeran álbum de colaboraciones
El nuevo disco del británico cuenta con múltiples duetos, como el sencillo que estrenó junto a Justin Bieber: "I Don't Care"
Cd. de México.- Ed Sheeran anunció que su nuevo álbum, No. 6 Collaborations Project, saldrá a la venta el próximo 12 de julio.
El nuevo disco del británico cuenta con múltiples duetos, como el sencillo que estrenó junto a Justin Bieber: "I Don't Care".
El intérprete dará otro adelanto del álbum durante la media noche del viernes, tiempo de Inglaterra, cuando se estrene "Cross Me", tema en el que trabajaron Chance The Rapper y PNB Rock.
La producción contará con un total de 15 canciones, y es la continuación del EP No. 5 Collaborations Project, lanzado en 2011.
Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project. Since then, I´ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I´m a huge fan of all the artists I´ve collaborated with and it´s been a lot of fun to make. No.6 Collaborations Project will be out everywhere on 12 July. It´s available to pre-order from midnight tonight local time and my song with @chancetherapper and @pnbrock will be out everywhere at the same time x
