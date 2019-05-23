🎵 Lanzará Ed Sheeran álbum de colaboraciones

Escena

El nuevo disco del británico cuenta con múltiples duetos, como el sencillo que estrenó junto a Justin Bieber: "I Don't Care"

Cd. de México.- Ed Sheeran anunció que su nuevo álbum, No. 6 Collaborations Project, saldrá a la venta el próximo 12 de julio.

El nuevo disco del británico cuenta con múltiples duetos, como el sencillo que estrenó junto a Justin Bieber: "I Don't Care".

El intérprete dará otro adelanto del álbum durante la media noche del viernes, tiempo de Inglaterra, cuando se estrene "Cross Me", tema en el que trabajaron Chance The Rapper y PNB Rock.

La producción contará con un total de 15 canciones, y es la continuación del EP No. 5 Collaborations Project, lanzado en 2011.





